Empowering Women In Every Field To Put Country On Path Of Speedy Progress: MNA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 11:23 PM

Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Nosheen Iftikhar on Wednesday stressed the need for empowering women in every sector to achieve high goals of development in the country. Laws are available to protect the rights of women working in different fields, she said while talking to a private television channel

Commenting on harassment laws, she said implementation of laws could help address many issues. She emphasized that increasing literacy rate among female could put the country on path of speedy development.

MNA of Pakistan Peoples Party Sehar Kamran said that civic education bill has been approved but there is a need to implement the bill to achieve the objectives.

Senator Zarqa Taimoor said that men and women will have to work together to make the country a prosperous state.

