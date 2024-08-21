Empowering Women In Every Field To Put Country On Path Of Speedy Progress: MNA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 11:23 PM
Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Nosheen Iftikhar on Wednesday stressed the need for empowering women in every sector to achieve high goals of development in the country. Laws are available to protect the rights of women working in different fields, she said while talking to a private television channel
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Nosheen Iftikhar on Wednesday stressed the need for empowering women in every sector to achieve high goals of development in the country. Laws are available to protect the rights of women working in different fields, she said while talking to a private television channel.
Commenting on harassment laws, she said implementation of laws could help address many issues. She emphasized that increasing literacy rate among female could put the country on path of speedy development.
MNA of Pakistan Peoples Party Sehar Kamran said that civic education bill has been approved but there is a need to implement the bill to achieve the objectives.
Senator Zarqa Taimoor said that men and women will have to work together to make the country a prosperous state.
Recent Stories
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard
PM Shehbaz set to address UNGA on Sept 27, according to Pakistan's Mission
FBR Task Force on digitalization presents initial findings, aims to achieve sust ..
Lawlessness will not be tolerated: Musadik Malik
Freelancer accused of fueling UK riots remanded in FIA custody
Sindh faces imminent cotton seed shortage; Experts
England maintain grip on first Test after Sri Lanka skipper De Silva departs
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan engages with industry councils to b ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister1 minute ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body53 seconds ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea1 minute ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi15 minutes ago
-
Lawlessness will not be tolerated: Musadik Malik2 minutes ago
-
Freelancer accused of fueling UK riots remanded in FIA custody2 minutes ago
-
Drowned boy body retrieved after three-day operation1 minute ago
-
Governor, others offered Fatehkhwani for late Younis on 3rd day of him1 minute ago
-
Commemorative stamp unveiled to mark 75 years of Pak-Egypt diplomatic ties1 hour ago
-
Hunza campaign promotes sustainable development and eco-tourism1 hour ago
-
Anti-Corruption team nabs official for bribery in Attock1 hour ago
-
Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal, Sohail Shaukat Butt reviews registration proc ..1 hour ago