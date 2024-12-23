Open Menu

Empowering Women: Modern Industrial Home Near Completion In Khanewal

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Empowering Women: Modern Industrial Home near completion in Khanewal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The construction of state-of-the-art Industrial Homes (Sana’at Zaar) in Khanewal aimed

to provide technical training to women and pave way for their economic empowerment

is near completion.

This was disclosed by Social Welfare and Baitul Maal, Divisional Director Umme

Farwa, in a conversation with APP on Monday. She highlighted the significant role

the Industrial Homes play in equipping women with essential skills for self-reliance

and financial independence.

“These centers focus on training women aged 15 to 40 in a variety of trades,

including computer skills, digital marketing, stitching, beauty parlor management,

baking, kitchen management, fabric painting, and more,” she remarked.

Umme Farwa noted that nearly 1,500 women graduate annually from Multan's

Industrial Home, mastering trades that align with local cultural demands. “By tailoring

the curriculum to regional needs, we ensure that our trainees can integrate into the

workforce and secure substantial incomes,” she added.

The newly designed buildings in Khanewal was being constructed to meet the modern

requirements. These facilities would feature advanced equipment and spacious layouts

to foster an optimal learning environment.

Addressing the importance of innovation, Farwa maintained the administration's

commitment to hiring highly qualified instructors to ensure quality training. “We are

introducing freelancing and artificial intelligence (AI) skills in our curriculum to prepare

women for the digital economy,” she revealed.

She said these new initiatives would surely help to empower women with modern

knowledge by opening doors to global opportunities. “Freelancing and AI will enable

women to work remotely, transcending geographical barriers and ensuring a steady

source of income,” Farwa explained.

She said the Industrial Homes were not only shaping skilled professionals but also

serving as hubs of hope for women striving for a better future. The training programs

ensure practical knowledge and enable women to contribute effectively to their families

and communities. With the completion of the modern Industrial Home, the region was

set to witness a transformation in women’s economic participation, furthering the vision

of an inclusive and progressive society, she added.

Related Topics

Multan Independence Khanewal Women From

Recent Stories

CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honh ..

CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honhar Scholarship Program

10 minutes ago
 UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insur ..

UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insurance for workers

13 minutes ago
 Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on ..

Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on set film Ajnabee?

14 minutes ago
 UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelera ..

UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelerate climate action

42 minutes ago
 EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban

EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban

42 minutes ago
 Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club

Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club

43 minutes ago
UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festi ..

UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festival

57 minutes ago
 Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah

Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah

58 minutes ago
 Youth-led 'Emirati District' takes flight at Dubai ..

Youth-led 'Emirati District' takes flight at Dubai International

1 hour ago
 Inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival to kick off on Jan ..

Inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival to kick off on January 3

2 hours ago
 AUS celebrates Fall 2024 graduates

AUS celebrates Fall 2024 graduates

2 hours ago
 Burjeel Medical City launches Balance Lab to enhan ..

Burjeel Medical City launches Balance Lab to enhance ENT services

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan