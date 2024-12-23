Empowering Women: Modern Industrial Home near completion in Khanewal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The construction of state-of-the-art Industrial Homes (Sana’at Zaar) in Khanewal aimed

to provide technical training to women and pave way for their economic empowerment

is near completion.

This was disclosed by Social Welfare and Baitul Maal, Divisional Director Umme

Farwa, in a conversation with APP on Monday. She highlighted the significant role

the Industrial Homes play in equipping women with essential skills for self-reliance

and financial independence.

“These centers focus on training women aged 15 to 40 in a variety of trades,

including computer skills, digital marketing, stitching, beauty parlor management,

baking, kitchen management, fabric painting, and more,” she remarked.

Umme Farwa noted that nearly 1,500 women graduate annually from Multan's

Industrial Home, mastering trades that align with local cultural demands. “By tailoring

the curriculum to regional needs, we ensure that our trainees can integrate into the

workforce and secure substantial incomes,” she added.

The newly designed buildings in Khanewal was being constructed to meet the modern

requirements. These facilities would feature advanced equipment and spacious layouts

to foster an optimal learning environment.

Addressing the importance of innovation, Farwa maintained the administration's

commitment to hiring highly qualified instructors to ensure quality training. “We are

introducing freelancing and artificial intelligence (AI) skills in our curriculum to prepare

women for the digital economy,” she revealed.

She said these new initiatives would surely help to empower women with modern

knowledge by opening doors to global opportunities. “Freelancing and AI will enable

women to work remotely, transcending geographical barriers and ensuring a steady

source of income,” Farwa explained.

She said the Industrial Homes were not only shaping skilled professionals but also

serving as hubs of hope for women striving for a better future. The training programs

ensure practical knowledge and enable women to contribute effectively to their families

and communities. With the completion of the modern Industrial Home, the region was

set to witness a transformation in women’s economic participation, furthering the vision

of an inclusive and progressive society, she added.