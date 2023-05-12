Empowering women pivotal to ensure sustainable development

The speakers here on Friday emphasised women's empowerment to ensure prosperity and sustainable development in the country

" Women's role in practical life can accelerate the process of progress in a constructive manner," they said while addressing the event organized under the theme of Diversity4Tech.

The event was aimed at fostering inclusivity and encouraging diversity within the technology sector, promoting equal opportunities for all, a news release said.

Additional Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) Aisha Humera Chaudhry said she was delighted to be a part of a community that recognized the transformative power of diversity in the technology sector and welcomed the talents of individuals from diverse backgrounds.

She congratulated the teams of the Universal Service Fund (USF) and Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA) for organizing tech conferences successfully.

The additional secretary expressed her unwavering commitment to actively drive the initiatives and foster collective efforts required to establish a diverse and inclusive technology ecosystem.

The USF Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary said following Federal Minister for IT and Telecom,Syed Amin Ul Haque's directions the Fund will continue to take the lead in initiatives where women are highlighted.

"The Diversity4Tech event reflects our commitment to fostering an environment where women's perspectives and talents are valued, " he said.

Chaudhary vowed to bring together female industry leaders from the public and private sectors and recognize the unique contributions they can make to drive digital innovation and growth.

"We're excited about the impact this community will create in Pakistan and beyond," he remarked.

GSMA Asia-Pacific (APAC), Head of Public Policy Jeanette Whyte presented insights on the Diversity4Tech community, highlighting the initiatives and efforts being undertaken to promote diversity and inclusion in the Asia-Pacific region.

She shed light on the global significance of creating a diverse and inclusive technology ecosystem and said, "GSMA is dedicated to supporting initiatives that promote diversity and inclusion in the technology industry." Whyte encouraged the women to Call for Write-ups where authors are invited to share their experiences and contributions in the field of digital technology.

The GSMA launched the Diversity4Tech community in Pakistan, extending a warm invitation to accomplished women in the tech field to join the initiative.

Recognizing the significance of this momentous occasion, they declared this just the beginning of an exciting journey that would redefine the landscape of diversity and empower women in the realm of technology.

Senior female officials from PTA, Jazz, Code for Pakistan and other companies also graced the event.