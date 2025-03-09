- Home
Empowering Women, Strengthening Communities: SRSO Organizes Managerial Activists Conference
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2025 | 12:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) In celebration of International Women's Day, the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) hosted a managerial activists conference on the subject of "Empowering Women, Strengthening Communities" in Village Jamil Dal, UC Mir Imam Bux, Mirpurkhas district.
According to SRSO Spokesperson Jamil Ahmed on Sunday, the event aimed to enhance local activists' leadership skills and recognize the invaluable contributions of women to community development.
The conference brought together community activists, women leaders, local notables, and the SRSO team to foster meaningful dialogue on promoting women's empowerment and discussing sustainable livelihood opportunities.
The event emphasized the crucial role of women in socio-economic progress and sought to strengthen community leadership.
In a symbolic gesture, women leaders planted trees in the community as part of the Green Sindh initiative, highlighting the importance of combating climate change and its adverse impacts.
The conference was a testament to SRSO's commitment to empowering women and promoting community development. By recognizing the vital contributions of women, SRSO aims to create a more inclusive and equitable society, where women play a leading role in shaping their communities' futures.
