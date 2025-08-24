Empowering Women Through E-Commerce: A New Era Of Financial Independence
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) In the digital age, women in Pakistan are leveraging online businesses to break free from traditional barriers and achieve economic empowerment.
With the rise of e-commerce platforms, social media, and digital payment systems, women are now able to start and run their own businesses from the comfort of their homes.
For many women, online businesses have provided a way to balance work and family responsibilities while earning a steady income.
Sara Khan, a mother of two from Islamabad, started her online clothing business on Facebook and Instagram. She now earns a decent income and is financially independent.
"I was hesitant to start my own business, but with the help of online platforms, I was able to turn my passion into a career," she said.
She said online business has given her the freedom to work on her own terms and pursue her passion.
She told that her online business has given her a sense of purpose and financial stability.
"I face challenges in managing my time between work and family, but online business has given me the flexibility to balance both,"she stated.
Young entrepreneur Rukhsar Khan, started her online business selling handmade jewelry on Instagram. She now has a loyal customer base and is expanding her product line.
She credited her online business with being a lifesaver, explaining that as the sole breadwinner of her family, with a bedridden mother to care for, it had provided a timely solution to her numerous challenges, enabling her to balance family responsibilities while earning a steady income.
"I wholeheartedly encourage every woman to explore online business and become her own boss, unlocking the potential for financial independence, flexibility, and personal fulfillment,"she stated.
A wife and mother of three Javeria Ahmed, a started her online business selling home decor items. She now earns a steady income and is able to support her family.
She said "I highly recommend online business to women, offering flexibility and financial independence. It's a liberating experience that empowers women to take control of their careers and lives."
She further told that women still face challenges such as limited access to digital skills training, lack of support from family members, and limited access to funding.
To overcome these challenges, women are coming together to support each other through online communities and forums.
She said "online business has given me the opportunity to connect with other women entrepreneurs and learn from their experiences."
"It's a supportive community that motivates me to keep going."
The government and private sector are also playing a crucial role in promoting women's economic empowerment through online businesses.
Initiatives such as digital literacy programs, online mentorship, and funding opportunities are helping women to overcome the challenges they face in starting and running online businesses.
As more women continue to join the online business community, it's clear that this trend is here to stay. With the right support and resources, women can overcome the challenges they face and achieve economic empowerment through online businesses.
