Empowering women through skills APWA main objective: Begum Farrukh Mukhtar

The graduation ceremony of the first batch 2023 of students trained in multiple fields at All Pakistan Women Association (APWA) was organized here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews Oct 02, 2023) :The graduation ceremony of the first batch 2023 of students trained in multiple fields at All Pakistan Women Association (APWA) was organized here on Monday.

Self-grooming, beautician, cooking, stitching, IT, Art courses training was imparted to girls students hailing from different strata of society at a nominal fee.

The courses were designed for two to three months duration while self-grooming was carried out for four months. APWA Chairperson, Begum Farrukh Mukhtar was the chief guest while AC City, Seemal Mushatq was the guest of honour of the ceremony.

They disbursed certificates and gifts among the graduating students along with President APWA Ms Farah Faisal, and General Secretary, Nazia Yasir.

Among others, Dr Shela Aftab, Ms Yasmin Bokhari, Ms Tahir Najum, Ms Samar Qasim, Ms Sadia Ali, Haniya Mansoor, Shumila,Nasreen Fareed, Muntaha and others were present.

Addressing the ceremony, Begum Farrukh Muktar appreciated the services of APWA team especially Ms Tehmina Munir, Farah Faisal, Nazia Yasir and others for the arrangement of the graduation ceremony.

She said that empowering women was the main objective of the association through education and hands-on training of other skills.

She ensured her all-out support for APWA recalling that her husband has motivated her to step into social services.

Self-grooming instructor, Ms Tehmina Munir informed that she taught the students how to carry themselves in practical lives besides developing tolerance attributes of forgiveness and facing the other challenges of life.

She stated that the students took a keen interest in the training and they had to extend it for four months instead of three.

The society is made of men and how to deal with them was a silent feature of the training the instructor explained and added that she urged them to pluck negativity out of them and make them positive in all respects.

APWA President Ms Farah Faisal expressed her best wishes for the graduating students and the APWA team saying that it would have been impossible to organize the ceremony with Ms Tehmina whose brain child it was.