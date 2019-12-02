UrduPoint.com
Empowering Women Vital For Vibrant Development: ACC Punjab

2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 03:09 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Empowering women in various fields of life is pivotal for progress and development of a country, said Vice Chairman Anti Corruption Committee, Punjab, Brig (R) Muhammad Aslam Ghumman.

He was addressing a ceremony organized by Baidarie, an NGO which organised launching of a project 'Development of gender responsive entrepreneurship' in district Sialkot late on Sunday.

Brig. Ghumman said that women, who constitute 49 per cent of population in Pakistan, should be provided more opportunities for skill development and this way more women could be dynamic contributors to mainstream economy of the country.

Muhmmad Rafique Ahsan Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Sialkot said the project launched by Baidarie was needed to make people self-reliant in economic and social terms and appreciated the efforts of the organization for empowering women.

Prof. Arshad Mehmood Mirza from Baidarie said the project under phase one aimed to train a batch of 50 women and 25 men in a way that they emerge from poverty and deprivation.

He highlighted that the project was being implemented in four union councils of Sialkot district--Darussalam Sambrial (tehsil Sambrial), Jourian Kalan and Adalat Garha (tehsil Sialkot) and Jamke Cheema (tehsil Daska).

He highlighted that a total of 75 women/men would set up their micro/small level enterprises, adding that at least 50 female business women will get registered with Women Resource Centre at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Hina Noureen Vice President Baidarie, Malik Muhammad Zubair Deputy Director Social Welfare Sialkot, Dr. Mariam Nouman Chairperson Women Entrepreneurship Committee of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry were also present on the occasion.

