Empowering women with knowledge, financial resources key to community-based disaster resilience: Romina

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister (PM) on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam emphasized the importance of promoting gender equality and ensuring active participation of women and girls in all stages of disaster risk reduction (DRR).

She stated that this is crucial for enhancing the effectiveness of DRR strategies and for contributing to resilient communities in disaster-prone countries like Pakistan.

Addressing as chief guest here on Tuesday at a national dialogue on ‘Role of Women and Girls in Disaster Risk Reduction’, the PM’s climate aide highlighted that women, particularly those from rural or marginalised communities, hold invaluable local knowledge about environmental conditions, traditional practices and risk management. However, she said that their leadership in these areas not only can help improve disaster management strategies but also fosters a more comprehensive understanding of community needs and vulnerabilities.

The day-long event was organised by the National Disaster Management Authority, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination in collaboration with international partner organizations involved in disaster risk reduction activities in the country.

The PM’s Coordinator told the participants of the event that as the world grapples with increasing frequency and intensity of natural disasters, it has become clear that women and girls are not just beneficiaries but pivotal players in DRR. She said that their unique contributions are essential for building resilient communities and ensuring effective disaster preparedness and response.

To fully utilize the potential of women and girls in disaster risk reduction, Romina Khurshid emphasized the importance of increasing their involvement in decision-making and policy implementation at all levels. Additionally, she stressed the need to support and finance women-led disaster risk reduction initiatives and organizations, promote gender-sensitive approaches in disaster management policies and practices, and ensure that women and girls have access to education and training related to disaster preparedness and response.

“The present government is highly concerned over the sufferance of the communities, which are frequently affected by climate change-caused disasters, particularly smallholder farming and marginalized communities with poor resources for post-disaster recovery and committed to building disaster resilience of them by providing them necessary knowledge, skill and resources,” Romina Khurshid Alam informed the participants.

She remarked that women and girls often serve as the backbone of their communities, particularly during disasters, particularly floods, cyclones and heatwaves. "When empowered with knowledge, technical and financial resources, they could play a central role in managing household preparedness, disseminating risk information and providing critical support systems", he said.

Their involvement in disaster risk reduction initiatives could also enhance community resilience and ensures that disaster management strategies are both inclusive and effective, Romina Khurshid Alam added.

The PM’s aide said further that recent case studies have demonstrated the significant impact of women-led initiatives in disaster scenarios.

From grassroots organizations in various disaster-vulnerable countries to community-based programs in [another region], women have proven their capacity to drive positive change, enhance risk communication, and support long-term recovery processes, she added.

“Empowering women and girls in DRR efforts can lead to innovative solutions and more responsive policies. Women’s involvement in policy-making and advocacy ensures that disaster management approaches address the diverse needs of all community members, promoting greater equity and effectiveness in recovery efforts,” she said.