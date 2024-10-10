Open Menu

Empowering Youth Can Transform Nation’s Fate: Syedaal Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Syedaal Khan said on Thursday that the youth of any country are a valuable asset, and empowering them can transform the nation’s fate.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Narcotics Control, Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Government Assurances, and other officials.

He said, that the government is taking measures to prevent drug abuse, particularly in educational institutions nationwide. The Senate Standing Committee on Narcotics Control, in collaboration with the Ministry of Narcotics Control, is developing an effective strategy to protect the youth from drugs and harness their potential as valuable assets for the country.

He added that the current government is implementing all possible measures to provide relief to the public.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan is actively promoting trade, investment, and international engagement, as evidenced by events such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Conference, the All Parties Conference, and the visit of a high-level Saudi delegation, which showcase the government's successes.

He urged all political parties to support the government’s efforts for the country's betterment and prosperity, enabling Pakistan to move toward progress.

