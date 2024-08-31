Empowering youth essential for national development : Rana Mashhood

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has said that

empowering the youth with required resources and development opportunities was the need of the

hour as the youth were leaders of future.

Addressing a ceremony regarding ‘Commonwealth Youth Champion 2024’ award at a local hotel

on Saturday, he outlined the vision of the PMYP which was committed to empower the youth

through various initiatives aimed at enhancing their skills, education, and cultural exposure.

The chairman reiterated the Prime Minister's Youth Programme's commitment to support initiatives

that enhance quality and relevance of education in Pakistan and stressed the importance of collaborative

efforts between the government and academia for improving productivity in achieving goals.

He added that there was a wide scope for Pakistan to engage with the Commonwealth towards

realization of its sustainable development agenda, particularly in education, skills development

for youth, women empowerment, health, and climate change mitigation.

Emphasized the critical role of teachers in society, he said that the award he received was

a recognition for the country rather than for himself. He announced the upcoming launch of a grand youth engagement movement in collaboration with 15 ministries and highlighted several key initiatives aimed at improving education and youth opportunities.

Rana Mashhood said that while 26,000 nurses were trained annually, efforts must be intensified to enhance this sector. He revealed that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) budget had been increased and that the scope of Danish Schools had been expanded nationwide.

Additionally, plans were in pipeline to distribute 1 million smart phones to the youth this year and launch a new sports policy in September, alongside the establishment of a sports academy and a street tourism academy in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The chairman expressed ambitions for Pakistan to make a strong presence in the upcoming Olympics. He highlighted Pakistan’s increasing prominence on the global stage with 80 countries participating in the International Mixed Marshal Arts (MMA) and emphasized the need to grow the IT industry.

He voiced confidence that by 2025, Pakistan would bid farewell to the IMF as investment and economic conditions in the country were improving. He underscored the importance of tourism, particularly religious tourism, which he believes was previously overlooked by the previous government.

He emphasized the goals of trade, youth exchange, and education. A target has been set to send 3,000 students abroad for educational purposes.

Later, Rana Mashhood cut his birthday cake with organizers and participants. He was later presented with a shield, and a video documentary showcasing youth-related achievements was also featured.

The evening was graced by the presence of notable dignitaries, including Senator Bushra Butt, Director of Alliance Française Lahore Mr Fabrice Disdier, Minister for school Education Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan,

Special Representative to the Prime Minister Youth Programme Rizwan Anwar, Maha Jamil, Special Representative to PMYP , Focal Person Punjab Fahad Shahbaz, and renowned social activist Ms. Sabiha Shaheen from Bargad Youth Organization. The event also attracted eminent personalities from various sectors, reflecting the significance of the occasion.