Empowering youth essential for stability, combating terrorism: Raisani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani, the youngest MNA from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) emphasizing the importance of the Balochistan Youth Policy has stressed that youth empowerment is essential for sustainable development, national unity and combating terrorism.

Raisani emphasized that empowering youth was not only a regional necessity but also a fundamental pillar of national stability. He noted that political inclusivity and strengthening local security forces were essential for fostering a secure environment conducive to both growth and peace.

“The youth are the architects of our future. Their engagement and development are essential for paving the way to a prosperous and secure Pakistan, with special focus on Balochistan,” said Raisani. He reiterated that strategic policies aimed at youth development would contribute significantly to overcoming challenges related to security and governance.

The seminar served as a platform for legislative representatives from different countries to share insights on policies that promote peace, security, and development.

Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani’s participation highlighted Pakistan’s dedication to engaging in international discussions aimed at strengthening democratic practices and addressing critical domestic issues.