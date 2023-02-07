UrduPoint.com

'Empowering Youth For Peaceful Pakistan' Held At UoS

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 04:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :'Empowering Youth for Peaceful Pakistan' was jointly organized by the University of Sargodha, the government of Pakistan and Islamic Research Institute (IIUI) Islamabad on Tuesday.

The conference was aimed at mobilizing the peace-building process in the light of Paigham-e-Pakistan through empowering youth.

Prof Dr Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq Director General of the Islamic Research Institute, International Islamic University, Islamabad, and Dr Tehmina Aslam Ranjha, Assistant Professor at the Schoolof Integrated Social Sciences at the University of Lahore, and Father Catholic Church DavidJohn expressed their views.

