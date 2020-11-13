UrduPoint.com
Empowering Youth, Govt's Top Priority: Asad Umar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 05:32 PM

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday said that providing technical skills to the youth of the country and making them self-employed was the government's top priority and for this all out resources were being utilized

He was chairing a meeting to review Prime Minister 'Kamyab Jawan Programme' here.

During the meeting, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar briefed the minister about various projects initiated under the programme.

He also briefed the meeting about the performance of National Youth Council, Skills for All, Youth Entrepreneurship and Tiger Force.

The SAPM informed that the government had allocated Rs 100 billion under Kamyab Jawan Programme under which the talented and educated youth were being provided loans for small businesses.

Besides, he said technical training was also being imparted to 50,000 youth.

Asad Umar said that keeping in view the challenges of current era, it was vital to equip the young people with technical skills.

He said the loans should be disbursed to the skilled and talented youth on merit so that the people's tax money should not be disbursed on political basis.

The minister directed to develop a link on the PM portal where the youth could find information about the employment opportunities at a single platform.

