Empowering Youth Key To Sindh's Future Development
Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Former Chief Executive Officer (CRO) and current board Member of the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), Muhammad Nazar Memon emphasized the importance of practical training and opportunities for youth during an interactive session at the SRSO Complex on Thursday.
Memon, who was welcomed by current CEO Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro, reflected on his tenure, highlighting SRSO's growth into a pivotal institution dedicated to poverty reduction despite limited resources and challenges.
Memon in his address, emphasized his commitment to developing empowered rural communities and said that the SRSO's work has been recognized by the Sindh Government for its impactful role in addressing rural poverty.
He stressed the importance of equipping youth with vocational skills to transform their lives and livelihoods.
