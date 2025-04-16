Empowering Youth Nationwide: Rana Mashhood Vows To Leverage All Resources
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Chairman Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has said that all resources are being utilized to empower youth across the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
2 million young people have been registered on the digital Youth Hub and the government is planning to create opportunities for 1.5 million jobs overseas and 1.6 million jobs within the countrymore.
He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the divisional, district and tehsil officials of the PML -N Youth Coordinator here on Wednesday.
He said that it was a pleasure to see the enthusiasm of the Youth Wing here as in the past, including Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Rana Ehsan Afzal, we all gave the sacrifices in the party but supported the party leadership in difficult times.
He said that the PML -N is the asset of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Youth Wing, the greatness of these party workers is saluted and they stand up the party's flag.
He said that the first Youth adolescent policy for the youth will be announced soon adding that on this policy, the youth of 25 cities across the country will take suggestions through form, and youth from six cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also be included.
He said that the first National Youth Employment Policy will also be announced soon. He said that vast opportunities are being provided to empower the youth through digital Youth Hub, providing more than 1.5 million jobs abroad.
He said that since March, 60 million youths have access to Digital Youth Hub through social media, two million youths have been registered.
He said that the government is determined to provide all the resources to the youth, Rs 160 billion is being allocated to make the youth skilled.
He said that the youth should register themselves on the digital Youth Hub and benefit from a wide range of opportunities in various fields.
