Empowering youth vision of PM Imran Khan :Ijaz Alam Augustine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs & Human Rights Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that youth were our precious asset and empowering them was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He expressed these views while talking with a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s social media minority wing at his office on Thursday.

The Minister said that PTI government has initiated several revolutionary programmes in order to empower the youth and ensure their progress and hopefully these revolutionary programmes would materialize the dreams of the youth.

Ijaz Alam Augustine also issued a notification on the name of Usman Rasheed as Convener District Okara.

The minister hoped that the country would progress briskly if investment made for betterment of the youth and by involving the youth in the process of attaining prosperity, the destiny of the country would be changed.

Ijaz Alam said that Pakistan belongs to all of us and we have to ensure its welfare and betterment collectively. He also extolled the efforts of social media minority wing for ailing humanity.

Usman Rasheed assured to provincial minister that he would perform his duty with full dedication and in the progress of the country.

On the occasion head of social media wing Tanveer Yousaf Bhutta and otherrelevant officials were also present.