UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Empowering Youth Vision Of PM Imran Khan :Ijaz Alam Augustine

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 03:57 PM

Empowering youth vision of PM Imran Khan :Ijaz Alam Augustine

Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs & Human Rights Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that youth were our precious asset and empowering them was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs & Human Rights Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that youth were our precious asset and empowering them was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He expressed these views while talking with a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s social media minority wing at his office on Thursday.

The Minister said that PTI government has initiated several revolutionary programmes in order to empower the youth and ensure their progress and hopefully these revolutionary programmes would materialize the dreams of the youth.

Ijaz Alam Augustine also issued a notification on the name of Usman Rasheed as Convener District Okara.

The minister hoped that the country would progress briskly if investment made for betterment of the youth and by involving the youth in the process of attaining prosperity, the destiny of the country would be changed.

Ijaz Alam said that Pakistan belongs to all of us and we have to ensure its welfare and betterment collectively. He also extolled the efforts of social media minority wing for ailing humanity.

Usman Rasheed assured to provincial minister that he would perform his duty with full dedication and in the progress of the country.

On the occasion head of social media wing Tanveer Yousaf Bhutta and otherrelevant officials were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Minority Social Media Okara Progress All Government

Recent Stories

Norwegian Charity Launches Fundraiser for Coronavi ..

4 minutes ago

Europe Reports 45% of Global COVID-19 Cases, 60% o ..

4 minutes ago

Rugby will likely return this year, says World Rug ..

4 minutes ago

US military lose second drone in Niger

4 minutes ago

District Police Officer signs regularization order ..

11 minutes ago

10 held on decanting, selling loose petrol in Fais ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.