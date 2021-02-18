Empowering youth will help to further strengthening country, says Abdul Hayee Dasti

Advisor to Punjab CM for Agriculture, Abdul Hayee Dasti, said that empowering youth will help to further strengthening the country

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Advisor to Punjab CM for Agriculture, Abdul Hayee Dasti, said that empowering youth will help to further strengthening the country.

He said that youth is our asset and added that they will be empowered at all sectors including education, sports and economy as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Abdul Hayee Dasti expressed these views while addressing the concluding ceremony of government post graduate college's 54th annual sports gala on Thursday.

He said that setting up a university in the district is a dire need and they were raising voice at all forums regarding this.

Dasti stated that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will visit Muzaffargarh soon and will also announce varsity in the district.

He said that BS Block will be built at Post Graduate college Muzaffargarh at a cost of Rs 230 million.

He pledged that post graduate college will be made as better college of the area.

Earlier, while addressing the ceremony, Director colleges Sheikh Fiaz said that sports have vital role in character building of students and added that sports is necessary part of education.

Principal Professor Masood Akhtar said that students and teachers have actively participated in the sports gala.

Later, Abdul Hayee Dasti distributed prizes among the students and teachers over better performance.