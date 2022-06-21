UrduPoint.com

Empowering Youth With Skill Trainings Top Priority Of Govt: SAPM

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Empowering youth with skill trainings top priority of govt: SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Shiza Fatima Khawaja on Tuesday said that the provision of international standard's skill training to youth was top most priority of government for which practical steps were being taken.

Talking to ptv news, she said that government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was making efforts to improve the bridge between skill-education and employment.

A number of policies and schemes were undertaken for uplifting of the youth, she said, adding, PML-N was working for 'real revolution' by making the youth of the country part of development process.

SAPM mentioned that in year 2013 PML-N had initiated landmark youth loan and laptop schemes for youngsters and committed to make the free laptops scheme a permanent part of its strategy in future to enable students to become more competitive.

With skill-based education training programs among the youth, the ever-growing population of the country would become an asset, she highlighted.

She said government was taking touch decision to stable economy and committed for the protection of all basic rights of underprivileged of the country.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Loan Prime Minister Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz All Government Top PTV Employment

Recent Stories

90 Pakistani students return to China to continue ..

90 Pakistani students return to China to continue their on-campus studies

53 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt will present annual budget today

Balochistan govt will present annual budget today

57 minutes ago
 Board of Six members formed to exhumate Aamir Liaq ..

Board of Six members formed to exhumate Aamir Liaqat's body

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st June 2022

3 hours ago
 'Govt earmarked big budget for agri sector', says ..

'Govt earmarked big budget for agri sector', says Governor

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.