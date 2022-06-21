Empowering youth with skill trainings top priority of govt: SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Shiza Fatima Khawaja on Tuesday said that the provision of international standard's skill training to youth was top most priority of government for which practical steps were being taken.

Talking to ptv news, she said that government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was making efforts to improve the bridge between skill-education and employment.

A number of policies and schemes were undertaken for uplifting of the youth, she said, adding, PML-N was working for 'real revolution' by making the youth of the country part of development process.

SAPM mentioned that in year 2013 PML-N had initiated landmark youth loan and laptop schemes for youngsters and committed to make the free laptops scheme a permanent part of its strategy in future to enable students to become more competitive.

With skill-based education training programs among the youth, the ever-growing population of the country would become an asset, she highlighted.

She said government was taking touch decision to stable economy and committed for the protection of all basic rights of underprivileged of the country.