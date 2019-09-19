UrduPoint.com
Empowerment Of Media, Imperative For Strong Democracy: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 04:17 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that media was the fourth pillar of the State and its empowerment was imperative for strong democracy and good governance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that media was the fourth pillar of the State and its empowerment was imperative for strong democracy and good governance.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA), she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan not only acknowledged the media's role as a watchdog but was determined to further strengthen this role.

No State in the world can become strong without free and independent media as its constructive criticism gives the government guidance to improve the governance and deliver, she added.

However, she asked the media to keep national interest in mind while reporting as negative reporting could discourage the potential investors specially overseas Pakistanis who want to help the country overcome present crisis.

She said that Special Media Tribunals would be constituted after evolving the consensus among all the stakeholders. She said that the issue was discussed in the previous cabinet meeting regarding publication of some fake news by a section of media and no draft had been prepared so far.

She said that Pakistan Electronic Media Electronic Media Authority and Press Council of Pakistan would be restructured to meet the requirements of the media industry.

She said that in the new legislation, interests of the media workers would be protected.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that steps were being taken to provide Insaf Health Cards to media persons registered with all press clubs ofthe country, besides they would get benefit from housing schemes ofthe government.

