Empowerment Of Women Vision Of Prime Minister Imran Khan: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said that empowerment of women was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said that empowerment of women was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a function of "Skills for All" under Kamyab Jawan Programme, she said, "Our women have all that abilities to compete in every field of life".

The Special Assistant said women should portray the soft image of the country and play their role in economic stability and progress of the country.

She said that the present government was proving ample opportunities of development to women so that they could play their active role in nation building process . About Kamyab Jawan Programme, she said that under this programme investment was being done in human resource development and skill development of the youth under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan believed that no county could make sustainable development with participation of half of its population.

The SAPM said that the youth including girls played an important role in toppling the dynastic political structure of the country and bringing real political change in the country and they were in the forefront in the creation of Naya Pakistan.

She said that the today's students taking advantage from Kamyab Jawan Programme would serve the nation with their innovations in the technology and artificial intelligence.

She said that so far 38,000 scholarships worth Rs1.75 billion have been given under skill development programme out of which 10,000 beneficiaries were female youth.

The prime minister, she said, wanted to provide opportunities to the youth from the rural background as they lag behind due to non-availability of opportunities. She said that girls in the rural areas face more hurdles and find less opportunities of development and the vision of the PM was to provide them ample opportunities in education and skill development. She said that it was a fact that literacy rate among women in Pakistan was far less than males and the steps were being taken to overcome that gap.

She said that skill development scholarship programme would empower less developed segments of the society and they would be able to play pro-active role in bring real change in Naya Pakistan. She said that time had come to take a march against poverty, illiteracy, ignorance, unemployment and mindset of hatred.

