UrduPoint.com

Empowerment Of Women, Youth Vision Of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif: Tarar

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Empowerment of women, youth vision of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior Attaullah Tarar Friday said that the coalition-led government had approved the inclusion of a 'revolutionary program' to economically empower youth and women in the country since it was the vision of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said the funds have been allocated in budget 2023-24 for the welfare of youth and women as well as for agriculture tube-wells, adding, government was taking solid steps to provide IT-based technical training to the new generation.

He said it was the firm belief of Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif that the society would achieve progress and prosperity by promoting merit.

Tarar said that people, neglected by the past regimes, were now feeling a change and betterment in every sphere of life.

He said that the program would provide decent employment opportunities to 68 per cent population of the country.

He said that skill development scholarship and laptop projects for youth would empower less developed segments of the society and they would be able to play pro-active role in bring real change in Pakistan.

The time had come to take a march against poverty, illiteracy, ignorance, unemployment and mindset of hatred, he mentioned.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Budget Agriculture Progress March Women Government Merit Packaging Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Fatima Sana confident of a good show in ACC Women' ..

Fatima Sana confident of a good show in ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup

18 minutes ago
 Masood Khan, Chris Van Hollen discuss ways to buil ..

Masood Khan, Chris Van Hollen discuss ways to build resilient Pak resolution

33 minutes ago
 PTI vote bank declines in Pakistan, claims Khawaja ..

PTI vote bank declines in Pakistan, claims Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago
 MoHRE holds 100 recruitment open days with partici ..

MoHRE holds 100 recruitment open days with participation of over 340 companies i ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Budget for next fiscal year to be presente ..

Federal Budget for next fiscal year to be presented today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.