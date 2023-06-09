Empowerment of women, youth vision of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior Attaullah Tarar Friday said that the coalition-led government had approved the inclusion of a 'revolutionary program' to economically empower youth and women in the country since it was the vision of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said the funds have been allocated in budget 2023-24 for the welfare of youth and women as well as for agriculture tube-wells, adding, government was taking solid steps to provide IT-based technical training to the new generation.

He said it was the firm belief of Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif that the society would achieve progress and prosperity by promoting merit.

Tarar said that people, neglected by the past regimes, were now feeling a change and betterment in every sphere of life.

He said that the program would provide decent employment opportunities to 68 per cent population of the country.

He said that skill development scholarship and laptop projects for youth would empower less developed segments of the society and they would be able to play pro-active role in bring real change in Pakistan.

The time had come to take a march against poverty, illiteracy, ignorance, unemployment and mindset of hatred, he mentioned.