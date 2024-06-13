Empowerment of youth through skill based education key to progress of

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Information,Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Thursday that education was backbone of the society and economy and empowerment of youth through skill based education was vital for the progress of the country.

Talking to the media persons at an education exposition organised by a leading media group here, he said that such education expositions were a praise worthy step to provide opportunity to the students to get information about best universities of the world and make a good career choice.

He said about 68 percent of the population of Pakistan comprised youth and such expositions would help them greatly in career counseling.

The minister said that Pakistan's youth had contributed a lot to the global economy, adding that He said that skilled people were in demand all over the world and the government was focusing on equipping youth with the latest skills.

He said in Pakistan, economic indicators were moving towards a positive direction following the initiatives of the present

government.

The minster said inflation which was 37 percent in June last year had fallen to 11 percent now and foreign exchange reserves had been boosted.

According to the demand of the world, the Pakistani youth must be equipped with technical education on modern lines, he added,

He said that skilled youth could play an active role in the global economy and boost the national economy.

"The attention of the government is always focused on the promotion of modern education," he remarked.

The minister said when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was chief minister of Punjab, he introduced a laptop scheme

for the students which was a unique initiative in the entire world.

Tarar said that the world had moved forward with technical education and artificial intelligence was introduced.