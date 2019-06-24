Empress Market shopkeepers call on Mayor Karachi

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that no changes were being made for the time being inside the boundary of the Empress Market and any improvement would be made with the consultation of all stakeholders after the budget for next fiscal year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that no changes were being made for the time being inside the boundary of the Empress Market and any improvement would be made with the consultation of all stakeholders after the budget for next fiscal year.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the shopkeepers of the Empress Market who led by the patron of the Tanzeem-Nau Brothern Qureish Saddar Sirajuddin Qureishi called on the Mayor in his office on Monday, said a statement.

He said that the historical building of Empress Market adds to the beauty of the city, therefore, its restoration required care.

The delegation apprised the mayor of the issues faced by them inside the boundary wall of the market.

Deputy Mayor Syed Arshad Hasan, chairman Estate committee Nasir Taimuri and other officers of the estate department were also present on the occasion.

The Mayor said that solid works being done to restore the historical Empress Market to its original shape.

He said that a beautiful park was also being developed around the Empress Market to provide some recreation to the visitors in Saddar.

He said that the business community has an important role in the restoration and improvement plan for the Saddar area as "we all have to work together for betterment of the city".

He said that the rights of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) tenants would be secured, however, the original allottees would be given preference and those who sold the shops illegally would be dealt with in accordance to the laws.

Likewise any decision for those who were defaulters and did not pay the rent or their agreement stands cancelled would be done after completing all legal formalities.