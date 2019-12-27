UrduPoint.com
Empty Liaquat Bagh Shows People Rejected 'save Corruption Drive' : Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday an empty Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi showed that the people had rejected "save the corruption drive".

By rejecting the narrative of self-interests, the public had bode farewell to the political corrupt mafia, she said in posts on her Twitter handle.

Dr Firdous told Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that the mission of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and 'commission' could not go together.

The 'political orphans' were imposed on the PPP through a 'chit', she added.

Those filing corruption cases against one another in the past had today become counsel of their rivals, she added.

The PPP leaders should better try to eliminate poverty from Sindh (where it was in government) instead of dreaming to topple the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

No one could change the destiny of a nation by reading a written speech, she added.

