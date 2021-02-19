EMR App training for LHWs held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department and Punjab Social Protection Authority launched Electronic Medical Record App for safe registration of pregnant and lactating women in 11 districts of Punjab under Punjab Human Capital Investment Project (CHCIP).

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ):Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department and Punjab Social Protection Authority launched Electronic Medical Record App for safe registration of pregnant and lactating women in 11 districts of Punjab under Punjab Human Capital Investment Project (CHCIP).

Under the project, the beneficiaries will receive financial assistance on following best health practices including timely health check ups during pregnancy, safe delivery and immunization.

The project has been launched in Bahawalpur and Muzaffargarh districts under phase-I.

The Lady Health Workers (LHWs )of the phase 1 districts have been trained on use of the app at a local hotel.

Th training is part of the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project, supported by World Bank.

The EMR App Roll-out ceremony was attended by Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (R) Muhammad Usman Younis, Secretary Health South Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Additional Secretary (Development) Omer Farooq Alvi, CEO Punjab Social Protection Authority Ms. Beenish Fatimah, CEO Muzaffargarh Dr.Maher Muhammad Iqbal and other officials on Friday.

The App has been rolled out in two districts initially where registration has started. The training of EMR shall enable the LHVs to keep a comprehensive database of pregnant women, lactating mother and ensure a systematic follow up on the project indicators. The initiative shall improve the registration and follow up process flow as well as digitalize the record of beneficiaries for future interventions and data analysis.