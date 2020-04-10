EMRA delegation installs disinfection tunnel at Central Police Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Electronic Media Reporters Associations (EMRA) delegation installed a disinfection tunnel at entry gate of Central Police Office to save police employees from coronavirus.

Every person will be disinfected by passing through this tunnel before entering into the office and by this way the spread of germs will be eliminated.

The delegation of EMRA consisted of senior journalist Azam Ch, Asif Butt and Numan Sheikh met Additional IG Operations Punjab Inam Ghani at Central Police Office here on Friday. They acknowledged the efforts and steps of Punjab Police against coronavirus and also paid homage to the Police force in this regard.

Besides this, EMRA with the mutual cooperation of SA Gardens, Aljaleel Gardens, Bismillah Gardens and Omega housing scheme provided face masks for the safety of Police employees during duty.

During meeting, Addl IG Operations Punjab Inam Ghani said that in fight against global pandemic Corona, Police, Security Forces and persons from journalism along with doctors and para medical staff are on the front line and serving their duties which are plausible.

He further said, "In this time of difficulty, mutual and cohesive cooperation is the need of hour so that we may reduce spread of Corona by exploiting precautionary measure more effectively."DIG operations Sohail Sukhera and AIG Admin Anwar Khaitran were also present at this occasion.