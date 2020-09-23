Emulating Altaf may have consequences for Nawaz Sharif: Pervaiz Elahi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday said the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was following in the footsteps of former self-exiled MQM leader Altaf Hussian and he must remember the latter's downfall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday said the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was following in the footsteps of former self-exiled MQM leader Altaf Hussian and he must remember the latter's downfall.

In a video message, he said that Altaf Hussain had become talk of the past for his anti-state rhetoric, adding that emulating Altaf Hussian might have consequences for Nawaz Sharif.

Condemning Nawaz Sharif's anti-military rhetoric during his virtual address to the APC, Pervaiz Elahi said, "Military is a constitutional institution which cooperates with the government under the constitution." He said Nawaz Sharif had been guilty of violating the constitution through his opposition of a constitutional institution like the armed forces.

Pervazi Elahi said Nawaz Sharif's address told that the Dawn Leaks team in the PML-N had the last say in the party matters, adding, "The armed forces are the custodians of solidarity and stability of the country.

" He said Nawaz Sharif's diatribe against the armed forces was the worst example of anti-state stance, adding that the Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa had recently asked the army to get ready in response to the ultimatum by the Indian army chief General Manoj.

Pervaiz Elahi said the indian media hailed Nawaz Sharif's anti-military rhetoric which was reflective of the fact that the PML-N supremo played in the hands of his Indian masters.

Shaming Nawaz Sharif, Speaker Pervaiz Elahi said how could Nawaz talk of Kashmiris today while he exchanged 'turbans' and 'saris' with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when Indian forces bombarded Pakistani borders and butchered Kashmiris martyrs in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir during his rule as Prime Minister of Pakistan a few years back.