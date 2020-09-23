UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emulating Altaf May Have Consequences For Nawaz Sharif: Pervaiz Elahi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 12:06 AM

Emulating Altaf may have consequences for Nawaz Sharif: Pervaiz Elahi

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday said the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was following in the footsteps of former self-exiled MQM leader Altaf Hussian and he must remember the latter's downfall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday said the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was following in the footsteps of former self-exiled MQM leader Altaf Hussian and he must remember the latter's downfall.

In a video message, he said that Altaf Hussain had become talk of the past for his anti-state rhetoric, adding that emulating Altaf Hussian might have consequences for Nawaz Sharif.

Condemning Nawaz Sharif's anti-military rhetoric during his virtual address to the APC, Pervaiz Elahi said, "Military is a constitutional institution which cooperates with the government under the constitution." He said Nawaz Sharif had been guilty of violating the constitution through his opposition of a constitutional institution like the armed forces.

Pervazi Elahi said Nawaz Sharif's address told that the Dawn Leaks team in the PML-N had the last say in the party matters, adding, "The armed forces are the custodians of solidarity and stability of the country.

" He said Nawaz Sharif's diatribe against the armed forces was the worst example of anti-state stance, adding that the Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa had recently asked the army to get ready in response to the ultimatum by the Indian army chief General Manoj.

Pervaiz Elahi said the indian media hailed Nawaz Sharif's anti-military rhetoric which was reflective of the fact that the PML-N supremo played in the hands of his Indian masters.

Shaming Nawaz Sharif, Speaker Pervaiz Elahi said how could Nawaz talk of Kashmiris today while he exchanged 'turbans' and 'saris' with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when Indian forces bombarded Pakistani borders and butchered Kashmiris martyrs in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir during his rule as Prime Minister of Pakistan a few years back.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif MQM Prime Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Army Altaf Hussain Martyrs Shaheed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz APC Narendra Modi General Qamar Javed Bajwa Jammu Media Government Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

Chief of Staff tours site of UAE-Greece joint mili ..

1 hour ago

US' Call for Coalition Against Nord Stream 2 Prove ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Submits Package of Bills to Parliament to Le ..

4 minutes ago

Amman denies EU-sanctioned company Jordanian

5 minutes ago

Cuba Condemns US Sanctions Against Russia - Presid ..

5 minutes ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Says Atmosphere at Intra-Af ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.