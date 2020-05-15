Emulating way of life and sayings of Syedna Ali ibn-e-Abi Talib key to success

The clerics of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Friday said that emulating the life and saying of Syedna Ali Ibne Ali Talib (RA) was key to success in life and hereafter

Speaking in short Friday sermons, they highlighted the importance of observing Youm-e-Ali, the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali ibn-e-Abi Talib (R.A) which was being observed across Pakistan here on Friday with great religious fervour and reverence on the call of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), said a news release.

Clerics and religious scholars highlighted excerpts from life of Syedna Ali Al-Murtaza and described his sacrifices for the aggrandisement of islam.

Muslims from Kashmir to Palestine were facing cruelties and we can overcome these challenges pursuing the way of life and teachings of Syedna Ali Al-Murtaza.

The teachings of Syedna Ali Al-Murtaza set a precedent for Muslims to be followed to seek consent of Allah Almighty.

The leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) underlined that pursuing the teachings of Syedna Ali Al-Murtaza, the world could be led on the path of justice and wisdom, adding that unity of Muslim Ummah could be ensured by pursuing the way of life and teachings of Syedna Ali Al-Murtaza.

Leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council addressed shortened Friday sermons in their respective districts and stated that we can withstand the evil forces following the life span of Hazrat Ali ibn-e-Abi Talib.

The clerics stated that Syedna Ali ibn-e-Abi Talib remained side by side with Prophet of Allah Hazrat Mohammad (S.A.W) in every thick and thin.

Hazrat Ali ibn-e-Abi Talib set precedents of wisdom, bravery, for Muslims to be followed. Saying of Hazrat Ali ibn-e-Abi Talib were like torch bearer for humankind in face of any issue and difficulty.

On this day of Youm-e-Ali, every Muslim should vow to observe the way of life of Hazrat Ali ibn-e-Abi Talib and enlighten the world with knowledge and wisdom. We should ensure provision of knowledge not only for men but also for women as a literate women can ensure a literate race.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Aseedur Rehman, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Zubair Abid, Maulana Abdul Hakeem Athar addressed Friday sermons in Lahore while Maulana Abubakar Sabri, Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Ilyas Muslim in Rawalpindi while Maulana Rafiq Jaami, Maulana Haq Nawaz Khalid, Allama Tahirul Hasssan, Qari Asmatullah Muhavia, Maulana Aminul Haq Ashrafi, Maulana Habibur Rehman Abid in Faisalabad, Maulana Abdul Malik in Multan, Maulana Ahmed Makki, Mufti Imran in Muzaffargarh, Qazi Matiullah Saeedi in Gujarat, Maulana Shafi Qasmi in Sahiwal.