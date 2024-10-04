Enabling Environment Being Provided To Youth For Skill Based Training: Nasir Shah
Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 09:04 PM
Provincial Minister of Energy, Development and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday said the government was creating an enabling environment to provide skill-based training to the youth so that they could increase their livelihood through small and medium enterprises development
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister of Energy, Development and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday said the government was creating an enabling environment to provide skill-based training to the youth so that they could increase their livelihood through small and medium enterprises development.
Addressing the closing ceremony of the 8th annual Microsoft Conference here at a local hotel, minister said the provincial government had already initiated projects aimed at supporting interest based financing of the large scale businesses such as Day Fresh Milk facility at Bhambhore, multiple Control shed poultry farms, cold storages and other agro-based value addition private projects in Sindh.
He said SEDF project had already been launched by Sindh Government in 2012 and it was working successfully since last one decade.
He said PPP government through Peoples Poverty Reduction Project (PPRP) and SRSO have reached out to more than 300,000 lower middle class families to disburse interest free loans for small business initiatives in more than 16 districts of the province.
Recently government has enhanced the loan limit from Rs.200000 to 3 million to support medium size enterprising project, Shah added.
He said recovery of these interest free loans was satisfactory and 90% people were paying back their loans since last 8 to 10 years.
Shah further said that Sindh Government through other donor funded project such as PAIDAR (EU Funding of USD 40 M), IFAD (Funding of USD 163 M) and LivAqua (WB Funded Project of USD 135 M) for Fisherfolk agro based microfinance project.
" All these projects are primarily focusing on localized skill training leading towards interest free loans for small community-based business development", he added.
Sindh Social Protection Authority established under Govt of Sindh was working day and night to provide sustainable financing to all the marginalized communities who are living under poverty score in the province of Sindh.
Government of Sindh is also using banking sector to rebuild over 1.5 million houses which were completely washed out in 2022 floods, with an investment of more than 1.5 bn US dollars. This entire disbursement is being done through self-help construction mechanism where milestone-based funds are released to beneficiaries through banks.
He assured that Sindh Govt would provide full support to all the initiatives which will be brought forward by the private sector.
Chairman SECP Akif Saeed, Deputy Governor State Bank Dr. Inayat Ali, Chairman PMU Aamir Khan, Chairman PMU Policy Committee Dr. Rashid Bajwa, CEO Pakistan Microfinance Network Mohsin Ahmed, international financial dignitaries, academicians and experts from the banking sector were present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Tareen highlights commitment to quality education in Southern Punjab
ITP organizes road safety workshop at WAPDA Staff College
Senate body voices concern over lack of funds for Railway Police
Vice Chancellor LUMHS lays foundation stone for new facilities, Inaugurates rese ..
Russian Deputy Chief of General Staff calls on CJCSC
IHC seeks FIA's comments on Bushra Bibi's bail case
Punjab Food Authority, Police seize illegal ghee factory in Jhang
Muqam criticizes PTI for disturbing peace, business activity in Pakistan
Naqvi takes aerial view of twin cities to review security arrangements
164th PESSI governing body meeting held
Quetta Administration takes concrete step to prevent Congo virus
Rabi-us-Sani moon sighted
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ITP organizes road safety workshop at WAPDA Staff College37 minutes ago
-
Senate body voices concern over lack of funds for Railway Police34 minutes ago
-
Vice Chancellor LUMHS lays foundation stone for new facilities, Inaugurates research centre & audito ..34 minutes ago
-
Russian Deputy Chief of General Staff calls on CJCSC34 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks FIA's comments on Bushra Bibi's bail case34 minutes ago
-
Punjab Food Authority, Police seize illegal ghee factory in Jhang34 minutes ago
-
Muqam criticizes PTI for disturbing peace, business activity in Pakistan45 minutes ago
-
Naqvi takes aerial view of twin cities to review security arrangements52 minutes ago
-
164th PESSI governing body meeting held40 minutes ago
-
Rabi-us-Sani moon sighted40 minutes ago
-
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is taking practical steps to bring the Muslim Ummah closer to Pakistan on int ..1 hour ago
-
Farmers to submit data for tube-wells solarization in Quetta40 minutes ago