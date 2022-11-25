UrduPoint.com

Enabling Women To Get Respectable Employment Priority, Says DG Social Welfare

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Enabling women to get respectable employment priority, says DG Social Welfare

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Director General Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Punjab, Muhammad Ahmad paid a visit to Sanatzar Multan, saying that enabling women to get dignified employment is among the priorities of the Punjab government.

Director P&E Punjab, Muhammad Suleman, and Divisional Director Social Welfare Multan, Saleem Raza Shah were also accompanied by him.

DG Social Welfare further said that the provincial government was striving for providing better facilities and added that various skills were being taught to women in the Sanatzar in this regard.

He also visited the dressmaking, dress designing, fashion designing, cooking, computer, beautification, hand and machine embroidery, fine art, spoken English, digital marketing classes, and display center in the Sanatzar.  The Director General met the women trainees in the classrooms of all the courses and inquired about the problems and also inspected the handicraft products and appreciated the quality. 

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Punjab Fine Visit Women All Government Employment

Recent Stories

Hasan Ali signs for Warwickshire for county season ..

Hasan Ali signs for Warwickshire for county season of 2023

32 minutes ago
 SC revokes lifetime ban on former PTI leader Faisa ..

SC revokes lifetime ban on former PTI leader Faisal Vawda

1 hour ago
 Interior Minister reviews law and order situation

Interior Minister reviews law and order situation

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announ ..

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced

4 hours ago
 Actor Ismail Tara passes away

Actor Ismail Tara passes away

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official v ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official visit

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.