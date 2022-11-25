Enabling women to get respectable employment priority, says DG Social Welfare

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Director General Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Punjab, Muhammad Ahmad paid a visit to Sanatzar Multan, saying that enabling women to get dignified employment is among the priorities of the Punjab government.

Director P&E Punjab, Muhammad Suleman, and Divisional Director Social Welfare Multan, Saleem Raza Shah were also accompanied by him.

DG Social Welfare further said that the provincial government was striving for providing better facilities and added that various skills were being taught to women in the Sanatzar in this regard.

He also visited the dressmaking, dress designing, fashion designing, cooking, computer, beautification, hand and machine embroidery, fine art, spoken English, digital marketing classes, and display center in the Sanatzar. The Director General met the women trainees in the classrooms of all the courses and inquired about the problems and also inspected the handicraft products and appreciated the quality.