Enactment of 26th constitutional amendment victory of democracy: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar, on Monday hailed the passage of the 26th constitutional amendment as a victory for democracy, one that will be etched in history.

"The approval of the 26th constitutional amendment marks a significant milestone in Pakistan's history; a new dawn has begun," the information minister stated.

Tarar extended congratulations to Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Ameer Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the members of the federal cabinet, all coalition parties, and the entire nation on the successful passage of the amendment.

He emphasized that the amendment would bring greater stability to Pakistan's constitutional and legal framework. "Extensive consultations were held to ensure as much consensus as possible on the amendment," Tarar added.

The minister noted that the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah laid the foundation for constitutional thought in Pakistan.

"History will confirm that this constitutional amendment is in the best interest of the people," he asserted.

The amendment, according to Tarar, will eliminate obstacles to the swift delivery of justice. He stressed that politics requires flexibility, and there is no place for stubbornness. "Today, the people of Pakistan, the state, and democracy have emerged victorious," he said.

He further explained that the approval of the constitutional amendment fulfills the democratic agenda, reinforcing the rule of law and the supremacy of the Constitution in Pakistan.

The amendment is also expected to introduce greater transparency in the judicial appointment process and the evaluation of judges' performance. "Parliament will now be empowered to function as the supreme institution, in line with the spirit of the 1973 Constitution," Tarar concluded.