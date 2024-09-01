Encamped Man Shot Dead In DI Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2024 | 07:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The unknown armed persons shot dead an encamped person near the Naivela drain within the limits of Paroa police station, said a police official on Sunday.
He said that a man living in a tent named Fazlur Rahman son of Khaliq Dad Chheena was shot and killed by unknown armed assailants near Naivela drain within the jurisdiction of Paroa police station.
After receiving information about the incident, the Paroa police reached the site and started investigation into the matter.
