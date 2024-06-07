Open Menu

Encounter: Accused Wounded By Firing Of Own Accomplice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2024 | 03:40 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Police claimed the arrested accused was injured by firing of own accomplice during encounter.

The arrested alleged criminal named Asgar, son of Rasool Bukhsh, was booked with local police station in three cases of robbery and theft .

He was being taken away to hold recovery of stolen goods when five accomplices identified as Mitthu, Machi, Mamdan, Talat and Parvez opened fire on police team to release their fellow being under custody.

Police declared the injured accused was history sheeter and wanted in multiple cases.

Police retaliated with similar firing to get protection from the attackers. Two motorbikes were recovered from the crime Scene, it was said.

The wounded accused was shifted to hospital for treatment.

