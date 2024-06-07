Encounter: Accused Wounded By Firing Of Own Accomplice
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2024 | 03:40 PM
RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Police claimed the arrested accused was injured by firing of own accomplice during encounter.
The arrested alleged criminal named Asgar, son of Rasool Bukhsh, was booked with local police station in three cases of robbery and theft .
He was being taken away to hold recovery of stolen goods when five accomplices identified as Mitthu, Machi, Mamdan, Talat and Parvez opened fire on police team to release their fellow being under custody.
Police declared the injured accused was history sheeter and wanted in multiple cases.
Police retaliated with similar firing to get protection from the attackers. Two motorbikes were recovered from the crime Scene, it was said.
The wounded accused was shifted to hospital for treatment.
Recent Stories
CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar
Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine
Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22
Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened
Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NRKNA introduces comprehensive program to foster values-based education5 minutes ago
-
Structural reforms vital for sustainable progress, says Dr Khaqan Najeeb5 minutes ago
-
Interesting 'Kitchen Competition' among food points held15 minutes ago
-
Nine drug peddlers, bootleggers netted with 4 kg charras, 40 liters liquor15 minutes ago
-
DIG held open court, resolves public complaints15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China sign 23 accords for cooperation in industry, energy, agriculture, other sectors15 minutes ago
-
Disability board starts functioning at Allied Hospital-II25 minutes ago
-
CTD kills most wanted TTP terrorist in Bannu35 minutes ago
-
Minors meet death after wall collapse35 minutes ago
-
DC Astore chairs Peace Committee meeting35 minutes ago
-
National Dialogue on World Food Safety Day held35 minutes ago
-
Lack of quorum forces chair to adjourn session35 minutes ago