Encourage Youth To Take Benefit Of 'Kamyab Jawan Program': Dar

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar, Thursday urged Sindh assembly members to impart awareness to youth of their respective constituencies about 'Kamyab Jawan Program' (KJP) so that they could take benefit of the program that was opening new economic opportunities for them

He expressed the views while briefing elected representatives of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) and Muttehda Qoumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) about 'Kamyab Jawan Program' during a visit to Sindh Assembly.

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, PTI parliamentary leader Khurram Sherzaman, MQM-P parliamentary leader Kunwar Naveed Jamil and other assembly members of both the parties were also present at the occasion.

Usman Dar informed that loans in three different categories were being provided in a transparent manner to youth for starting business.

Applications for loans were processed after verification of applicants' data by NADRA and were scrutinized as per set criterion, he added.

The SAPM said that banks though earlier were reluctant to issue loans due to Covid-19 situation but now various banks were issuing loans.

He said that Rs 30 million were distributed among the successful applicants in Korangi district Karachi the other day while the KJP was going to support opening of 2000 retail outlets in Karachi.

PML-N government distributed laptops worth Rs 40000 each among the youth while Prime Minister Imran Khan led PTI government was disbursing valuable business loans amounting to millions under KJP purely on basis of merit, he stated.

Usman Dar also urged the elected representatives to encourage young people for taking part in activities of KJP's sports drive and said that under the project talented youth would be imparted world class training in various sports.

Leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly while speaking at the occasion said that struggle for rights of people of Sindh is being led by Pakistan Tehreek Insaf and PTI's elected representatives has been a strong voice of youth of the province.

He termed KJP as a road map to economic empowerment of youth and augmentation of national economy and said that the program would directly benefit the youth.

Earlier, Haleem Adil Sheikh welcomed Usman Dar on his arrival at the assembly building and also presented him traditional gift of Sindhi cap and Ajrak.

