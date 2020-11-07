Encouraging results emerging in economic sector: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that difficult phase in the economic revival period was over as the encouraging results from government's efforts in the economic sector have started emerging

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that difficult phase in the economic revival period was over as the encouraging results from government's efforts in the economic sector have started emerging.

In a meeting with political leaders and representatives of civil society here, the prime minister further said that international community also acknowledged the effective strategy of the government.

The prime minister said contrary to other countries of the region, Pakistan's economy after Covid 19 pandemic, had recovered with unprecedented use of cement which also indicated that construction sector was booming.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Nadeem Afzal Chan and spokesperson for Punjab government Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, PM office media wing in a press release said.

Expressing his satisfaction at development works in Hafizabad, the prime minister said, about Rs66 million were distributed among the deserving in the district under Ehsaas programme.

The foundation stone was also laid for the construction of district hospital that would provide best treatment, he added.

The prime minster further said that Punjab government did well to contain Covid 19 pandemic despite huge population.