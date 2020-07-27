Encouraging results in vaccine trials against coronavirus: Prof Dr. Kamran

Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU), Karachi, Prof. Dr. Kamran Azim said that scientists at the Oxford University, United Kingdom have obtained encouraging results in developing vaccine against coronavirus in collaboration with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU), Karachi, Prof. Dr. Kamran Azim said that scientists at the Oxford University, United Kingdom have obtained encouraging results in developing vaccine against coronavirus in collaboration with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

He said this while addressing to MAJU faculty program Corporate Lounge.

Prof. Azim said, pharmaceutical giants Pfizer of Germany, Moderna of USA and a Chinese pharmaceutical company have also achieved success for the preparation of corona virus vaccine, said a statement on Monday. He said that the coronavirus vaccine will be utilized for healthy people to protect them from coronavirus attacks, while the research for anti-coronavirus drugs is under progress.

With the reference of the premier scientific journal 'Nature', he said that during lockdown period significant reduction has been noted in pre-mature birth cases in some hospitals from Australia to Ireland.

For instance, in Denmark, 90 percent reduction has been seen in extremely premature birth during last four months, he added.

He said that in addition to PCR based coronavirus tests, many innovative methods have been discovered for coronavirus detection, which will further improve testing process.