ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Tuesday said that the encouraging results of bureau's anti corruption strategy has started pouring in as double complaints has been registered this year as comparing to previous year.

In a statement, he said NAB officers are fighting against corruption by considering it as their national duty. The conviction ratio of white collar crimes is 68.8 percent which is the best performance of any anti corruption department.

NAB is role model for SAARC (The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) countries and chairman of SAARC Anti Corruption Forum.

As many as 1,230 corruption references having accumulated value of over Rs 943 billion are under trial in different accountability courts, he said adding that NAB has established forensic laboratory having facilities of question documents and finger prints' analysis. This lab has helped disposing of inquiries, investigations and improving performance of the bureau.