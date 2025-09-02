Encouraging results on first day of polio drive

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The first day of the four-day anti-polio vaccination campaign in Rawalpindi district has kicked off with strong momentum, targeting to vaccinate over 1 million children under five years of age against the polio virus. Launched on September 01 across eight tehsils including Gujar Khan, Kahuta, Kallar Syedan, Kotli Sattian, Murree, Rawalpindi Cantt, Rawalpindi Rural, and Taxila Rural the 1st day of the campaign yielded 90 percent results.

Dr. Jawad Zahid, the District Health Officer, confirmed the campaign's smooth start while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

"The initial response has been encouraging, with health teams actively reaching out to families door-to-door," Dr. Jawad said.

On the first day, as many as 256089 children under five were vaccinated, achieving 85% of the day’s target of 302,004, according to the DHO.

Household-level coverage was also successful, with 194,281 children vaccinated, reaching 88% of the planned target.

Gujar Khan led with an impressive 93% coverage, followed by Rawalpindi Rural at 87%, with 89% household participation. Taxila and Rawalpindi Cantt achieved 85% and 80% coverage, respectively, while Rawalpindi City recorded 79%, signaling areas needing improvement.

"The heavy downpour was experienced in the city on Monday, but the campaign went on uninterrupted", said Dr Jawad.

He elaborated that the working hours of the parents sometimes hamper the drive, but it is covered the next day.