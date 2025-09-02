Encouraging Results On First Day Of Polio Drive
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2025 | 04:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The first day of the four-day anti-polio vaccination campaign in Rawalpindi district has kicked off with strong momentum, targeting to vaccinate over 1 million children under five years of age against the polio virus. Launched on September 01 across eight tehsils including Gujar Khan, Kahuta, Kallar Syedan, Kotli Sattian, Murree, Rawalpindi Cantt, Rawalpindi Rural, and Taxila Rural the 1st day of the campaign yielded 90 percent results.
Dr. Jawad Zahid, the District Health Officer, confirmed the campaign's smooth start while talking to APP here on Tuesday.
"The initial response has been encouraging, with health teams actively reaching out to families door-to-door," Dr. Jawad said.
On the first day, as many as 256089 children under five were vaccinated, achieving 85% of the day’s target of 302,004, according to the DHO.
Household-level coverage was also successful, with 194,281 children vaccinated, reaching 88% of the planned target.
Gujar Khan led with an impressive 93% coverage, followed by Rawalpindi Rural at 87%, with 89% household participation. Taxila and Rawalpindi Cantt achieved 85% and 80% coverage, respectively, while Rawalpindi City recorded 79%, signaling areas needing improvement.
"The heavy downpour was experienced in the city on Monday, but the campaign went on uninterrupted", said Dr Jawad.
He elaborated that the working hours of the parents sometimes hamper the drive, but it is covered the next day.
Recent Stories
Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry
Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket
TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad police arrest suspect for murder ..
Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador
Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship
Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level
Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt committed to compensating flood victims: Wattoo4 minutes ago
-
Five held, rifle recovered during operation in DI Khan4 minutes ago
-
ICT Police seize illegal weapon, arrest suspect in Bhara Kahu4 minutes ago
-
Encouraging results on first day of polio drive4 minutes ago
-
Revolutionary steps taken in education, IT fields: Ayaz4 minutes ago
-
RPO visits Safe City Project14 minutes ago
-
Seven suspects held with arms14 minutes ago
-
AC Daska visits flood-hit areas24 minutes ago
-
ACE Lodhran arrest irrigation official in raid on bribery charges24 minutes ago
-
AIOU organizes grand Na‘atia Mushaira to express love for the Holy Prophet24 minutes ago
-
ANF foils drug smuggling bid in books24 minutes ago
-
Sindh issues updated water flow data at barrages24 minutes ago