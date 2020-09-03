UrduPoint.com
Encroached Hotel Building Demolished In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 05:55 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ):The district administration demolished a building of Hazara Hotel on State Bank Road here on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari supervised the operation and said that building was constructed by encroaching on the land of the irrigation department.

He said that teams also removed encroachments on Narwala Road, Jaranwala Road andin Kaleem Shaheed Colony.

