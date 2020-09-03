Encroached hotel building demolished in faisalabad

The district administration demolished a building of Hazara Hotel on State Bank Road here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ):The district administration demolished a building of Hazara Hotel on State Bank Road here on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari supervised the operation and said that building was constructed by encroaching on the land of the irrigation department.

He said that teams also removed encroachments on Narwala Road, Jaranwala Road andin Kaleem Shaheed Colony.