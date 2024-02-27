Encroached Tikka Shops, Structures Removed From City Areas
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Capital Metropolitan Government conducted a grand anti-encroachment operation on Tuesday in city areas to remove the scores of encroached structures and items from roadsides and footpaths.
According to the Capital Metropolitan Government, the operation was carried out on the instructions of Director East, Rehman Khattak and Deputy Director Regulation, Zilhajja Ilyas.
The Chief Demolishing Officer, Fazal Mehmood along with his staff and police force removed encroachments from areas including Nishtar Abad, Ramdas, Circular Road, Bhana Mari and Kohat Road.
During the operation conducted on public complaints scores of charpoys, benches, tikka stalls and illegal structures were removed from footpaths.
On the occasion, the administration warned the shopkeepers and traders to keep the fronts of their business places clear for pedestrians otherwise further legal action will be initiated against the violators.
