Encroachers directed to remove encroachments from banks of Nullah Lai

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Chief Officer, Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi on Tuesday directed the encroachers to remove all types of encroachments from banks of Nullah Lai and adjoining areas on their own and move to safer places.

The instructions were issued to them through notices that heavy rains during the rainy season increase the risk of urban flooding and could cause severe damage to lives and properties.

The encroachers have also been warned that administration will not be responsible for any financial or loss of life during rains.

Action will be taken against the violators if they do not remove illegal structures.