Encroachers manhandled four officials

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Four officials of anti-encroachment section of Municipal Corporation Multan were tortured by shopkeepers at Qasuri Chowk here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, an anti-encroachment team of Municipal Corporation was removing encroachments at Qasuri Chowk when a group of shopkeepers including Muhammad Raees and Muhammad Bilal attacked the team.

They tortured four officials and also stole away Rs 20,000 from pocket of another officials during the scuffle. Police have registered case against two known and another 12 unknown persons.