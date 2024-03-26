Encroachers Manhandled Four Officials
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 02:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Four officials of anti-encroachment section of Municipal Corporation Multan were tortured by shopkeepers at Qasuri Chowk here on Tuesday.
According to official sources, an anti-encroachment team of Municipal Corporation was removing encroachments at Qasuri Chowk when a group of shopkeepers including Muhammad Raees and Muhammad Bilal attacked the team.
They tortured four officials and also stole away Rs 20,000 from pocket of another officials during the scuffle. Police have registered case against two known and another 12 unknown persons.
Recent Stories
Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi
Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024
Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident
Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated
Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District
Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Food chains offering special iftar buffets to attract customers20 seconds ago
-
Prova police arrest wanted criminal in theft cases23 seconds ago
-
Rain-wind/thunderstorm expected across country from March 27-31:PMD10 minutes ago
-
President lauds valour of security forces for foiling Turbat terror attack21 minutes ago
-
GB Freelancers Association concluded four day “GBFA Freelancing Bootcamp Baltistan"40 minutes ago
-
Man convicted for solemnizing second marriage without first wife's consent40 minutes ago
-
Saylani Welfare Trust to hold `Grand Dastarkhawan’ for iftari of 3000 deserving faithful40 minutes ago
-
Shaza, AdVentures delegation held constructive meeting40 minutes ago
-
Anti-kite flying walk organised in Muzaffargarh40 minutes ago
-
UET Peshawar launches student services center to enhance support facilities1 hour ago
-
President summons NA session on April 11 hour ago
-
Seven shops sealed over encroachment:1 hour ago