Encroachers occupy footpaths irk residents

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Scores of enraged people launched protest against encroachment after adolescent boy injured by hitting with cut part of the vehicle's roof lying at residential area.

Residential area of Abdali Colony was encroached by spare parts dealers who were running their business in market situated in the colony.

The encroachments had not only narrowed the road, caused passersby difficulty while passing through it.

Protesters including Imran, Ateeq, Rafique, Shafiq, Naveed, Arif and others alleged that encroachers were being patronized by former MPA hailing from PML-N.

They said that shopkeepers had occupied the road illegally leaving local people in the lurch.

They demanded the Deputy Commissioner to take stern action against them. They warned of surrounding DC residence in case district administration showed apathy to solve their issue.