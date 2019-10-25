UrduPoint.com
Encroachers Reoccupy Cantt Areas; Administration Fails To Remove Encroachments In Rawalpindi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 06:52 PM

Encroachers reoccupy cantt areas; administration fails to remove encroachments in Rawalpindi

Despite tall claims from authorities concerned to clear cantonment areas from encroachments, the encroachers as per routine have re-occupied the roads, bazaars and footpaths that are creating hurdles for pedestrians and the motorists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Despite tall claims from authorities concerned to clear cantonment areas from encroachments, the encroachers as per routine have re-occupied the roads, bazaars and footpaths that are creating hurdles for pedestrians and the motorists.

The encroachment mafia as per routine ruling the cantonment areas including Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Dhamiya road, Kalma Chowk, Faisal Colony, Garoti, Dhoke Saydian, Misrayal, Choar Chowk and several other areas are still occupied by the encroachers as shopkeepers and vendors have occupied most of the footpaths and open spaces with Suzuki pickups and other goods displayed by shopkeepers in front of their shops hampering traffic flow besides creating trouble for the pedestrians to walk.

Traffic jam is a routine affair particularly during peak hours.

Chakri Road, which is nearly 120 feet wide, is shrinking due to encroachments.

Residents suggested that the authorities should launch a comprehensive drive to remove encroachments which should then be followed by strict monitoring to check re-emergence of the encroachers.

According to a spokesman of RCB, the officials are trying to remove encroachments from all areas. A grand operation was launched in which hundreds of sheds, cemented construction, temporary and permanent encroachments were removed.

On other hand, RCB under its ongoing anti-encroachment removed illegal sheds, cemented constructions, banners, cleared footpaths, pillars occupied by the vendors and confiscated five truck-loads of goods from different areas of the city.

