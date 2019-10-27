UrduPoint.com
Encroachers Reoccupy Cantt Areas; Administration Fails To Remove Encroachments

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 03:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Despite tall claims from the authorities concerned to clear cantonment areas from encroachments, the encroachers as per routine have re-occupied the roads, bazaars and footpaths that are creating hurdles for pedestrians and the motorists.

The encroachment mafia as per routine ruling the cantonment areas including Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Dhamiya road, Kalma Chowk, Faisal Colony, Garoti, Dhoke Saydian, Misrayal, Choar Chowk and several other areas. The shopkeepers and vendors have occupied most of the footpaths and open spaces with Suzuki pickups, and other goods displayed by shopkeepers in front of their shops hampering traffic flow besides creating trouble for the pedestrians to walk.

Traffic jam is a routine affair particularly during peak hours. Chakri Road, which is nearly 120 feet wide, is shrinking due to encroachments. The residents suggested the authorities to launch a comprehensive drive to remove encroachments which should then be followed by strict monitoring to check re-emergence of the encroachers.

According to a spokesman of RCB, the officials are trying to remove encroachments from all areas. A grand operation was launched in which hundreds of sheds, cemented construction, temporary and permanent encroachments were removed.

