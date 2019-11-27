Encroachers reoccupy Chaungi No 22

The encroachment mafia was ruling as usual at Chaungi No. 22 and administration has been failed to clear the roads, bazaars and footpaths that are creating hurdles for pedestrians and the motorists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The encroachment mafia was ruling as usual at Chaungi No. 22 and administration has been failed to clear the roads, bazaars and footpaths that are creating hurdles for pedestrians and the motorists.

Encroachers, shopkeepers and vendors have occupied most of the footpaths and open spaces with Suzuki pickups, and other goods displayed by shopkeepers in front of their shops hampering traffic flow besides creating trouble for the pedestrians.

Traffic jam is a routine affair particularly during peak hours and the main road was shrinking due to encroachments.

Traffic Warden officers have termed this as the biggest obstacle to traffic flow and a detailed report has also been sent to the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), saying that the staff deployed at Chaungi No. 22 was not performing their duties effectively.

The residents suggested that the authorities should launch a comprehensive drive to remove encroachments which should then be followed by strict monitoring to checkre-emergence of the encroachers.