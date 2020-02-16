Encroachers still occupy, no mega operation insight against encroachment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The residents of Rawalpindi demanded to take action against encroachment mafia as the encroachers have set their business on roads and open spaces in different markets of the city.

The markets where enroachers set their businesses included Bara Market, Namak Mandi, Narnkari Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Trunk Bazaar,Jamia Masjid Road, Sadiqabad, MuslimTown, Commercial Market, Saidpur Road, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Asghar Mall Road,Ganjmandi Road, Dhoke Mangtal Road and Bagh Sardaran. These areas falling in the domain of the municipal body. Nadeem Malik, a resident of Bara market told that no action was being taken against encroachers which creates problems for the people in the flow of traffic as well as for pedestrians besides being a security risk.

When contacted, an official of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) said that anti-encroachment drive was going on successfully in the city wherein adjacent densely populated areas have been made clear.

Talking to APP, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar said encroachments were major hurdle in the smooth flow of traffic, adding that traffic police making all out efforts to avoid traffic snarls on roads. He urged the traders to cooperate with traffic police in eradicating encroachment, adding that without removal of encroachments, increasing traffic problems could not be controlled.