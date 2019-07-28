Encroachment cause in traffic flow

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :The residents of Rawalpindi demanded to take action against encroachment mafia as the encroachments causing difficulties for citizens, especially traffic issues.

The encroachers have set their business on roads and open spaces at different markets and areas including Bara Market, Namak Mandi, Narnkari Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Trunk Bazaar,Jamia Masjid Road, Sadiqabad, MuslimTown, Commercial Market, Saidpur Road, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Asghar Mall Road,Ganjmandi Road, Dhoke Mangtal Road and Bagh Sardaran.

Tahir Mehmood a resident of Bara market told that no action was being taken against encroachers which creates problems for the people in the flow of traffic as well as for pedestrians besides being a security risk.

When contacted with an official of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) he said that anti encroachment drive is going on successfully in the city and adjacent densely populated areas have been made clear. Talking to APP, an official of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said encroachments are major cause in the smooth flow of traffic, adding that traffic police making all out efforts to avoid traffic snarls on roads. He urged the traders to cooperate with traffic police in eradicating encroachment, adding that without removal of encroachments, increasing traffic problems could not be controlled.