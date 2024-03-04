Encroachment Causes Hurdle In Smooth Traffic Flow
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 08:32 PM
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan Monday said that encroachments always the major cause in maintaining smooth traffic flow at the city roads
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan Monday said that encroachments always the major cause in maintaining smooth traffic flow at the city roads.
CTO said that traffic police was making all out efforts to avoid traffic snarls on roads.
He urged the traders to cooperate with traffic police in eradicating encroachment, adding that without removal of encroachments, increasing traffic problems could not be addressed.
On the other hand, the encroachers have set up their kiosks on footpaths which was creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.
The encroachers could be seen in the Chungi No 22, Bara Market, Namak Mandi, Narnkari Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Trunk Bazaar,Jamia Masjid Road, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Commercial Market, Saidpur Road, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Asghar Mall Road, Ganjmandi Road, Dhoke Mangtal Road and Bagh Sardaran in the city.
Recent Stories
DPO holds crime meeting with police officers
SAI extends registration deadline for spring semester 2023-24
Dues of KMC employees to be paid soon after formation of the govt: Deputy Mayor
Ibadullah Khan notified as opposition leader in KP assembly
Vatican says no 'right to take life' as France stages landmark abortion vote
Special Secretary Education call for consensus to ensure uniform policy
Delegation of Germany-based Deutsche Welle visits Karachi University
140 stalls to be set up at PU book fair
Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22
NDMA conducts national level “Spring-Thaw 2024” simulation exercises
Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal
Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO holds crime meeting with police officers4 minutes ago
-
Dues of KMC employees to be paid soon after formation of the govt: Deputy Mayor4 minutes ago
-
Ibadullah Khan notified as opposition leader in KP assembly11 minutes ago
-
Special Secretary Education call for consensus to ensure uniform policy10 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Germany-based Deutsche Welle visits Karachi University10 minutes ago
-
140 stalls to be set up at PU book fair10 minutes ago
-
Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 2226 minutes ago
-
NDMA conducts national level “Spring-Thaw 2024” simulation exercises26 minutes ago
-
Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal26 minutes ago
-
Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub26 minutes ago
-
RMC inaugurates annual sports gala24 minutes ago
-
Nooribad case hearing against CM Sindh adjourned24 minutes ago