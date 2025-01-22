Encroachment Clearance Operation Conducted In Sukkur
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 07:43 PM
An anti-encroachment operation was carried out in various areas of Sukkur's Town Maki Shah, including Clock Tower, Ghareebabad, Hussaini Road, and Excise Office Station Road here on Wednesday
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) An anti-encroachment operation was carried out in various areas of Sukkur's Town Maki Shah, including Clock Tower, Ghareebabad, Hussaini Road, and Excise Office Station Road here on Wednesday.
The operation, led by Encroachment Incharge Rajab Ali, was conducted under the directives of Town Chairman Muhammad Deen and Municipal Commissioner Agha Safdar Ali Dayo.
The team successfully cleared illegal encroachments in the aforementioned areas. Additionally, an encroachment caused by rickshaws near Hari Masjid in Nawab Goth was also removed.
This operation aims to restore public spaces and ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the city. The authorities' efforts to remove encroachments and maintain law and order in Sukkur are commendable.
Recent Stories
ICT Police nab 103 outlaws, bust drug and immoral activity networks
Sukkur Mayor offers condolences to MPA Nuzhat Pathan
Encroachment clearance operation conducted in Sukkur
Patients appeal for resumption of procedures at Gastro ward of Nishtar Hospital
Mangla Dam plays pivotal role in socio-economic development of country: Chairman ..
NHMP foil bid to smuggle NCP items worth millions
Cold and dry weather to prevail across country with chances of fog at some place ..
RDA takes action against illegal construction at Top City Housing Scheme
Corruption-free departments first priority: commissioner
Hut School: DPO recruits MPhil teacher to teach poor children
Commissioner inspects medical facilities at Allied Hospital-II
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif briefs Air War Course delegation on Pu ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT Police nab 103 outlaws, bust drug and immoral activity networks2 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Mayor offers condolences to MPA Nuzhat Pathan2 minutes ago
-
Encroachment clearance operation conducted in Sukkur2 minutes ago
-
Patients appeal for resumption of procedures at Gastro ward of Nishtar Hospital2 minutes ago
-
Mangla Dam plays pivotal role in socio-economic development of country: Chairman WAPDA6 minutes ago
-
NHMP foil bid to smuggle NCP items worth millions6 minutes ago
-
Cold and dry weather to prevail across country with chances of fog at some places6 minutes ago
-
Political workers demand intra-party democracy6 minutes ago
-
RDA takes action against illegal construction at Top City Housing Scheme6 minutes ago
-
Corruption-free departments first priority: commissioner18 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects medical facilities at Allied Hospital-II8 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif briefs Air War Course delegation on Punjab development pro ..8 minutes ago