Encroachment clearance operation conducted in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) An anti-encroachment operation was carried out in various areas of Sukkur's Town Maki Shah, including Clock Tower, Ghareebabad, Hussaini Road, and Excise Office Station Road here on Wednesday.

The operation, led by Encroachment Incharge Rajab Ali, was conducted under the directives of Town Chairman Muhammad Deen and Municipal Commissioner Agha Safdar Ali Dayo.

The team successfully cleared illegal encroachments in the aforementioned areas. Additionally, an encroachment caused by rickshaws near Hari Masjid in Nawab Goth was also removed.

This operation aims to restore public spaces and ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the city. The authorities' efforts to remove encroachments and maintain law and order in Sukkur are commendable.